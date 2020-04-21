LIVE AT 5 PM: Governor Sisolak to provide update on COVID-19 in Nevada

WATCH LIVE BELOW AT 5PM:

CARSON CITY, NEVADA (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak will hold a news conference on April 21 at 5:00 p.m. to update the public on Nevada’s re-opening framework.

The Governor will be joined by a team of Nevada experts to lay out the State’s criteria to begin re-opening.

This event is closed to the public and is being live-streamed from the Old Assembly Chamber at the Nevada State Capitol. Meeting remarks will be carried live on the Governor’s YouTube page.

WATCH LIVE BELOW AS WELL: