Governor Sisolak provides general update on COVID-19 in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak addressed the public Sunday night with a list of proactive approaches the state is taking to fight back against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Governor Sisolak issued a directive to the people of Nevada, asking for several things. He asked all employees able to work from home to do so. He said Ill employees must absolutely stay home from work also. Sisolak also directed businesses to take steps to protect people who must work face-to-face. The Governor instructed older citizens, and those with preexisting medical conditions to stay home.

Governor Sisolak also asked faith leaders to postpone large gatherings of people.

8 News Now asked Governor Sisolak about the status of test kit within the state. The Governor said the state is in short supply of those test kits, but Sisolak said he has been in constant contact with Vice President Pence and the coronavirus task force team.

Sisolak mentioned that Las Vegas properties are making their own decisions when it comes to temporary closures, noting that some have decided to stay open for now, while MGM Resorts and Wynn Resorts have already announced closures.