LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a press conference on Sunday, Governor Steve Sisolak, with CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara alongside him, announced the closure of all K-12 schools in the state through April 6.

This comes amid the ongoing back-and-forth between educators, parents and CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara.

Watch the Governor’s full announcement here:

Governor Sisolak will provide another update at 6 p.m.

8 News Now will have updates on this developing story.