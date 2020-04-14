Governor Newsom announces ‘optimistic phase’ framework to reopen California

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom says he’ll reveal plans Tuesday for gradually releasing California from the coronavirus restrictions that have kept 40 million residents indoors for much of the last month.

Newsom will lay out parameters and tools needed before the state would modify California’s statewide stay-at-home orders and other broad COVID-19 interventions.

Newsom’s monthlong stay-at-home order has shut down many businesses and millions have filed for unemployment. But state and local stay-at-home orders also have been cited as helping slow the rise in COVID-19 cases. Only a modest increase in hospitalizations was reported this weekend.

Governor Newsom today announces an optimistic phase framework to reopen California. He plans to expand testing, protecting vulnerable, adopt new strategies.

Governors in the United States are starting to map out plans for reopening their economies as world leaders battling the coronavirus pin hopes on tests, technology and a coordinated approach to ease tight restrictions on movement that have slowed the outbreak but strangled the global marketplace.

Coalitions of governors from coast-to-coast are coordinating reopenings, even though President Donald Trump defiantly insisted that he has “absolute power” on deciding when and how to loosen restrictions in the country.

As governments grapple with when and how to reopen their countries for business, the International Monetary Fund projected that the world economy will suffer its worst year since the Great Depression in the 1930s and shrink by an estimated 3% this year.