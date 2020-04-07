Gov. Sisolak gives update on status of Nevada’s fight against COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak gave an update on the status of Nevada’s response against COVID-19 Monday.

He began by thanking Nevadans who’ve been staying home, saying, “I want to thank all the Nevadans who have been staying home for Nevada. You’re doing your part, and I want you to know how much I appreciate it.”

He said he was disappointed in those who hadn’t and said Nevadans must participate to help flatten the curve.

According to Sisolak, our state currently has:

1,953 individuals that have tested positive for COVID-19

15,676 negative tests

17,629 total tests

Nevada has received 3,000 reagent kits and 4,000 test swabs from the government. He said this is not nearly enough to complete the amount of testing necessary. Sisolak said as a result, they are continuing to aggressively expand testing options within state labs.

Dr. Mark Pandori of the Nevada State Public Health Lab is assembling testing kits in Northern Nevada. He noted they’re working to get these kits to Southern Nevada, as well.

However, he said social distancing is the greatest way we have to combat COVID-19 right now.

It’s absolutely critical that we all continue to Stay Home for Nevada and practice strict social distancing. Gov. Steve Sisolak

At least 46 Nevadans have passed away from the virus.

Sisolak offered the following statistics on our hospitals and capacity statewide:

61% hospital beds occupied

74% ICU beds occupied

282 COVID-19 patients hospitalized

44% of ventilators in use

A total of 1,065, 177 Personal Protective Equipment, or PPE, items have been distributed to Nevada’s health care workers.

According to the Nevada Hospital Association, the status of our hospitals’ PPE is yellow. While PPE is being being obtained and used more we must continue to aggressively search for more, Sisolak said.

Sisolak also encouraged Nevadans to continue wearing face coverings when out in public. He noted these are not surgical-grade masks.

Maj. Gen. Ondra L. Berry of the Nevada National Guard gave an update on where the guard members currently stand in the battle against COVID-19. He said all guard missions must be approved by FEMA and aligned with the governor’s mission.

Berry said that 100 guard soldiers and airmen have been deployed to assist with donation handouts and other tasks. He stressed this is NOT martial law, and these are “Nevadans helping Nevadans.”

Sisolak later addressed several questions, including one about ventilators.

He said that Nevada is not set to receive ventilators any time soon but that several people are doing their best to acquire more.

In terms of testing kits, Sisolak noted UNLV is set to run out tomorrow and that state labs are out of extraction swabs. Bottom line, the state if short of kits. He noted we should be getting some 15-minute kits by the end of the week.

The governor address unemployment, nothing the state has received over a quarter of a million claims.

“I encourage everyone to please keep trying and just be patient.” He said there isn’t enough access for the number of calls the state is receiving but that folks are working hard to address each claim.

Finally, he noted while he is not instating stricter orders regarding staying at home, it could happen later in the week if there is not more cooperation.