Governor Sisolak declares state of emergency in response to COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak held a news conference Thursday at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building and declared a state of emergency in response to COVID-19 concerns. Sisolak discussed proactive steps the State of Nevada is taking to mitigate the impacts of the virus in our State.

“Declaring a state of emergency while certainly a mark of the seriousness with which we are taking this effort, is not a reason to panic,” said Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak regarding declaring a state of emergency,” said Gov. Sisolak.

“The more tests you have the more positives you have, that is a given,” said Gov. Sisolak regarding coronavirus COVID-19 testing.

Congressman Steven Horsford released the following statement following Governor Sisolak’s announcement:

“I am grateful to Governor Sisolak for his leadership during this difficult time. The priority of Nevada’s government and its representatives in Congress is to keep our state’s families safe and healthy — and ensure that no person is left vulnerable,” Congressman Horsford said. “This emergency declaration will guarantee that we can continue to prepare for and appropriately respond to Nevadans’ needs during this time. I am grateful that our state’s leadership is willing to mobilize to the fullest extent to curb the spread of this virus.” – Congressman Steven Horsford

