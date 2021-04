LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak and Representative Dina Titus are attending a rally in support of stopping violence against the Asian community.

The rally was held in Las Vegas’ Chinatown to address incidents of people targeting the Asian community.

Today, the First Lady & I were humbled to attend the AAPI Stop Asian Hate Rally & stand together with our community to let the rest of the country and the world know there is no room for hate in Nevada. #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/0MT68LxYEf — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) April 1, 2021