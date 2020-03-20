KLAS - 8 News Now
by: Rocky Nash
WATCH BELOW:
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada governor Steve Sisolak will provide a coronavirus update for Nevadans as statewide COVID-19 cases increase to 109. The conference will be streamed from his Facebook page at 1:30 p.m.
I know it’s hard right now. But we have faced challenges before & have overcome. Wherever you live in this great State, know that we will get through this together. And the Nevada we all love will be there waiting for us when we do. We #StayHomeForNevada because #HomeMeansNevada. https://t.co/gCme02f3xM— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) March 20, 2020
