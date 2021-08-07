Gov. Sisolak, Congresswomen Titus and Lee join RTC to mark expansion of transit services

Nevada Gov. Sisolak speaks at a news conference to celebrate RTC’s expansion of services on Saturday, Aug. 7.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local leaders, including Governor Sisolak and Congresswomen Dina Titus and Susie Lee, will celebrate the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Southern Nevada’s expansion and restoration of transit services on Saturday.

Thanks to federal stimulus funding, RTC has improved services to help Southern Nevadans reconnect to destinations, resources and opportunities.

It includes two new routes and several extended routes that introduce fixed-route transit access to those who are currently unserved, including 21,000 people who are living at the poverty level.