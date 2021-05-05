LIVE: First Lady Jill Biden’s plane lands at McCarran Airport

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The First Lady of the United States of America is expected to land Las Vegas at 5 p.m. First Lady Jill Biden is traveling to the state to join Service Employees International Union (SEIU) members on Thursday to thank nurses for National Nurses Day at University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

After that, she will continue on to Denver on Thursday afternoon, where she will meet with military spouses during a USO Military Spouse Connection event. That event is in advance of Military Spouse Appreciation Day.