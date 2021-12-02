LIVE: Fire reported in vacant building near Paradise, Sahara

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue is on the scene of a fire in a large vacant commercial building just east of Las Vegas Boulevard.

According to fire spokesman Tim Syzmanski, Paradise Road is closed between St. Louis and East Sahara Avenue as crews work on putting out the blaze.

The fire was reported around 6:20 a.m. The fire created a large plume of smoke that could be seen from around the valley.

Syzmanski said the building has had issues with squatters in the past.

The fire is under investigation. No injuries have been reported.

