LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation following a house fire near Sahara Avenue and Arville Street Thursday morning.

According to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, four people were trapped in the home and had to be rescued by firefighters.

UPDATE: 6:05AM. Fire is OUT, 2 adults to UMC-Trauma for smoke inhalation, 2 refused treatment all 4 victims rescued by firefighters because of bars on windows, vacant house with squatters, cause of fire is U/I, PIO enroute to scene. #PIO1NEWS — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) January 30, 2020