Large fire in building on Sahara near Maryland Pkwy., Sahara closed to traffic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas fire crews are battling a blaze in a two-story building on Sahara Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard and Maryland Parkway. Sahara is closed in both directions.

Tim Szymanski with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue shot this video.

According to Szymanski, the fire started in a dumpster inside the building structure and burned through the roof causing the fire to spread. The fire is at Statewide Lighting, a lighting fixture business, which was closed at the time the fire started. The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. by parking enforcement officers on patrol.

Las Vegas firefighters battle blaze at 800 E. Sahara on Jan. 18, 2022. (Credit: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Crews are fighting the blaze from outside due to concerns the roof will collapse. Three fire departments are at the scene and actively working to contain the fire.

No injuries are reported.

