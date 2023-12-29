LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters battled a blaze Friday morning in an abandoned building in downtown Las Vegas.

There was a large response of fire crews to the call which came in around 5:44 a.m. because it involved a commercial building on Commerce Street near Charleston Boulevard.

Las Vegas fire crews respond to a fire in a vacant building on Commerce Street on Dec. 29, 2023. (KLAS)

“We had initial reports that there was possibly someone inside. We did do a search and didn’t locate any victims,” said Battilion Chief James Suarez with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Suarez said there were flames coming through the roof of the building but the cause of the fire is unknown at this time and under investigation.