DAYTON, Ohio — The Dayton police chief says the Ohio gunman had a fascination with shootings and “expressed a desire to commit a mass shooting.”

The FBI and Dayton police held a news conference Tuesday to announce the FBI investigation into the mass shooting that took place over the weekend leaving nine people dead and 14 others injured.

The FBI said the shooting did not appear to be racially motivated but they were investigating the ideology that might be behind the shooter’s attack.