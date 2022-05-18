LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The FBI and Metro police announced they are looking for two suspects in a robbery and shooting that left a Las Vegas woman dead.

The wanted suspects are Christine Schultz and Michael Overton.

According to Las Vegas Metro police Lt. Ray Spencer, Natalie Manduley, 24, was killed on March 25, 2022, during a violent targeted home robbery.

“We have determined Christine Schultz had set up the robbery,” he said. “She had went over to the house, made a phone call while she was there and that’s what caused the other males to come to the house.”

Spencer said Schultz knew Manduley.

“We believe the motive was that the boyfriend had expensive jewelry in the house,” Spencer said.

Metro police and the FBI are offering a reward in connection to a targeted robbery and the murder of a 24-year-old woman. (KLAS)

Spencer said three armed men entered the home on Bright Nimbus Avenue near Robindale Road and Jones Boulevard. During the robbery, Manduley was able to get her own handgun and started shooting at one of the suspects which led to an exchange of gunfire, and Manduley was killed.

Manduley’s boyfriend arrived at the home as one of the suspects was fleeing in a Mercedes and stopped the suspect by crashing into his car. That suspect, Kamari Oliver, ran away but was later arrested.

Schultz, Overton, and an unidentified man ran from the scene.

“We do believe there is a very high chance they have fled the state,” Spencer said.

The FBI is urging anyone with information on the shooting or suspects to call 1-800-CALLFBI.

“We would like the community to work with us to bring them to justice,” said Ray Johnson, FBI.