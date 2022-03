LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal crash at the I-15 southbound off-ramp for Flamingo westbound.

According to Nevada State Police Trooper Ashlee Wellman, the crash was reported around 5:37 a.m. and involved a Toyota Corolla.

Wellman said the male driver was the sole person in the vehicle.

The Flamingo westbound ramp will be closed as troopers investigate the crash.