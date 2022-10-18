Closure could be in effect for several hours

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The southbound lanes of I-15 are closed following a deadly crash early Tuesday morning involving a pedestrian.

The crash was reported around 3 a.m. and southbound I-15 is closed at Flamingo Road. Nevada State Police said the closure could be in place for several hours which means it will impact morning rush hour.

“The highway is never a place for any pedestrian. We have vehicles traveling at 65 mph so please never ever be on the highway if you’re a pedestrian,” said Ashley Wellman, Nevada State Police.

Nevada State Police investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on I-15 southbound. (KLAS)

Nevada State Police said a pedestrian walked onto the freeway and was hit multiple times.

Motorists are asked to find an alternate route. The traffic backups are extensive and extend to the Spaghetti Bowl as of 6:30 a.m. Motorists will need to exit at Charleston, Sahara, or Spring Mountain exits or just avoid I-15 southbound.