NHP: Driver killed on I-15 near Nevada/California possible impaired, I-15 Northbound reopened after 5 hours

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of I-15 have reopened following a five-hour closure due to a fatal crash early Tuesday morning.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, a driver in an Acura crashed into the back of a Honda Accord which was stopped in the far left travel. It’s not known if the Acura’s driver saw the stopped vehicle or if the Accord’s brake lights were on.

NHP said it’s unclear why the Accord’s driver stopped in the lane but said impairment could be an issue.

The crash sent the Accord across all the travel lanes and it came to rest in the right travel lane. The driver was severely injured and later died, NHP said.

#Update Fatal crash on northbound I-15 near state line. All travel lanes are now open. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) October 26, 2021

The driver of the Acura suffered moderate injuries but was not transported to a hospital. That driver did not show any signs of impairment, NHP said.

The northbound lanes were closed to investigate the crash and traffic headed from California into Nevada was diverted near Primm, causing some major delays.