Elizabeth Warren hosts ‘Get Out the Caucus,’ early voting events in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Elizabeth Warren returns to Nevada this weekend to hold GOTC and early vote events with campaign surrogates across the Silver State. It’s all being done leading up to the “First-In-The-West” caucuses next Saturday, Feb. 22nd, to engage caucus-goers, mobilize supporters, and spread the Democratic presidential candidate’s message of big, structural change.

On Saturday, Feb. 15, Warren and Actress Yvette Nicole Brown will host a “Women’s Get Out the Early Vote Event Brunch” at Jammyland in Las Vegas, and hold a “Get Out the Early Vote Town Hall” at Centennial High School.

Later in the day, Elizabeth will deliver remarks at the Clark County Democratic Party’s Kick Off to Caucus 2020 Event.

On Sunday, Feb. 16, Warren will hold a “Get Out the Early Vote Town Hall” in Reno. Later in the day, Warren will hold a “Silver State Tele-Town Hall” with Nevadans.

Warren’s campaign then goes into the week day with an event on Monday, Feb. 17, with Pulse Nightclub Survivor and Gun Violence Prevention Activist Brandon Wolf. The two will hold a “Get Out the Early Vote Town Hall” in Henderson.

Later that day, Warren and Secretary Julián Castro will join Mi Familia Vota for a #Prioridades2020 Community Event at Cardenas Market in Las Vegas to discuss a range of issues impacting Latinx and immigrant communities.

On Tuesday, February 18,Warren will participate in the National Domestic Workers Forum in Las Vegas.