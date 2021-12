LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Metro police vehicle was involved in a crash with another car at S. Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway.

The officer in the police vehicle and a woman in the sedan involved in the crash were both transported to University Medical Center with minor injuries.

Durango was closed in both directions for about two and a half hours, but reopened at about 2 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.