WATCH: DUI Strike Team makes 1,000th arrest; news conference being held to discuss the team’s progress

The DUI Strike Team just made its 1,000th arrest since the team launched one year ago today. Metro Police, the Nevada Highway Patrol, and the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety held a news conference about the team's success at getting drunk drivers off the road.

The office of traffic Safety Highlighted the team’s efforts, and it turns out, along with DUI arrests, they confiscated 28 guns, recovered six stolen cars, filed 52 possession of a controlled substance, arrested seven wanted fugitives and recorded 34 child endangerment charges.

For their achievement, the office awarded team members the Champion of Traffic Safety Certificate. It recognizes their ability to improve the roadways.

The team consists of five Metro officers and three troopers. Their focus remains to one day have zero fatalities on our roadways.

“Each one of these officers are doing that,” said Capt. Charles Haycox, NHP. Unfortunately, we can’t predict the future, and we can’t see what would’ve happened, but we do know that taking these people off the road, the statistics are showing clearly that they’re dropping down right now and the fatalities are dropping down.”

Future goals for the team include expanding the number of officers and troopers as well as continuing impaired driver training, but the main focus remains to reduce DUI related deaths and make that number zero one day.

The team formed about a month after a deadly week on our roadways around labor day last year.