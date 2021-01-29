LIVE: Dr. Jara to deliver State of the Schools address

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara will present his vision for the Clark County School District when he delivers his State of the Schools address Friday morning.

He will give the address, alongside CCSD Board of Trustees members at 8 a.m.

8NewsNow.com will carrying live streaming coverage of the address.

Jara is expected to give an update on distance learning and the return to in-person classes. This week, the district announced a hybrid plan to return students in pre-K through third grade to campus.

Teachers will report back to campuses on Feb. 22 with some the younger students returning on March 1.

The event will be streamed live at ccsd.net and on the CCSD Facebook page. The event will also be available for replay on the CCSD Classroomcast page.