Dr. Jara discusses proposed reopening plan for upcoming school year amid coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara spoke with 8 News Now Good Morning via Google Meet Thursday about the reopening plan recommendations being presented to the Clark County Board of School Trustees tonight.

The proposed school reopening plan includes the following options:

Students attend school two days a week and distance learn the other three

Only distance learning for the entire week

Dr. Jara said the plan needs to follow safety guidelines from the health district and the governor’s Phase 2 plan for strict social distancing guidelines set in place to protect against COVID-19.