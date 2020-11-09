Dow rallies to a record high after Pfizer announces COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective

FILE – This Jan. 31, 2020 file photo shows a sign for Wall Street in New York. Stock markets were largely subdued Thursday, March 19, after days of massive volatility, as investors digested new financial support measures, including the European Central Bank’s promise to funnel 750 billion euros ($817 billion) into financial markets. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

(AP) — The Dow Jones soared Monday morning after Pfizer said an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19.

The Dow gained more than 1,400 points, or 5% to its own all-time high of more than 29,800. The Dow’s previous record intraday high was 29,568.57 from February.

Monday’s announcement doesn’t mean a vaccine is imminent. The interim analysis, from independent data monitors, looked at 94 infections recorded so far in a study that has enrolled nearly 44,000 people.

Pfizer did not provide any more details about those cases, and cautioned the initial protection rate might change by the time the study ends. The shots are made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

Pfizer has said it plans to seek U.S. review later this month.