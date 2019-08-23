Donny and Marie Osmond receive keys to the Las Vegas Strip

LIVE: Donny and Marie Osmond receive the key to the Las Vegas Strip. Posted by 8 News Now on Friday, August 23, 2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas honored iconic sibling duo Donny and Marie Osmond with keys to the city before they end their long-running residency.

The ceremony took place at the entrance of Flamingo Las Vegas, where their residency will end after more than 11 years on Nov. 16.

Donny teased the crowd, “Now that we have the key, we should extend our residency!” The statement elicited quite the reaction. But unfortunately, it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen.

“What an honor, thank you so much,” Marie expressed, “We love the Flamingo. It’s our home.” She later added they love their friends, who are the rock of what they do.

Marie will replace Sara Gilbert as a co-host on CBS’ daytime talk show “The Talk” for season 10.

