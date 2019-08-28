LIVE: Developers hold news conference about Bleutech Park Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The developers of a smart city that is headed to Las Vegas are expected to give more details on Bleutech Park Las Vegas, early Wednesday evening at 4 p.m.

Bleutech Park, which is expected to break ground in December, is being pitched as the first city in the world to boast a digital infrastructure.

The project that will cost over $7.5 billion by the time it’s done is being sponsored by Bleutech Park Properties, Inc. (Bleutech), which is a Real-Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that is supported by leading institutional investors and private equity investments.