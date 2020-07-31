LIVE: DETR’s holds weekly news conference, update on unemployment payments

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is holding its weekly news conference Friday to give an update on the status of unemployment claims that have been paid.

8 News Now will live stream the news conference at 10 a.m.

DETR has come under fire for not processing payments fast enough for claimants, especially when it comes to PUA (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance) which is money designated by the CARES Act for contract, self-employed or gig workers. There is currently a class-action lawsuit against DETR.

Today, is the date that the additional $600 unemployment benefit for jobless workers will end. Congress has yet to agree on a new stimulus bill that could extend that payment or some version of it.