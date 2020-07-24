DETR update on weekly unemployment, PUA claims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation will be holding a news conference at 10 a.m. to provide an update on unemployment claims.

The news conference starts at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on 8NewsNow.com.

DETR has been plagued with issues and was the target of a lawsuit seeking to speed up Pandemic Unemployment Assistant (PUA) payments to claimants. A judge on Monday ruled Nevada must begin payment of some PUA claims in Nevada by July 28, but put off a ruling on telling the state to pay all claims immediately.

In addition, former DETR Director Dr. Tiffany Tyler-Garner stepped down in April. Former Interim Director Heather Korbulic left after less than two months, and the former deputy director resigned last week.