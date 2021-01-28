LIVE: DETR to provide update on backlog of unemployment claims, DETR Strike Force

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation will give an update today at 11 a.m. on the DETR Strike Force. The update from DETR Director Elisa Cafferata will be streamed live here.

According to a news release, DETR will provide an update “as it relates to the conclusion of the DETR Strike Force.”

The Strike Force, under the leadership of Barbara Buckley, was created by Gov. Steve Sisolak in August to assist DETR in processing a large backlog of unemployment claims.