LIVE: DETR lawsuit hearing on PUA claims at 10 a.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An update on a class action lawsuit against the state Department of employment, training and rehabilitation over the processing of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments will be discussed Thursday.

A virtual hearing is set for 10 a.m. at the Washoe County Courthouse. This is a follow-up hearing after a judge ordered DETR to resume paying clients who had their accounts frozen due to suspected fraud.

PUA is unemployment benefits from the CARES Act relief package for contract, self-employed or gig workers. Claimants, who haven’t received payments or had them frozen, sued the state.

DETR officials have said they are not allowed to pay a claim until it’s proven there is no fraud and as a result this is causing a backlog in the system as claims are flagged.

