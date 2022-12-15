LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –Las Vegas once again is preparing to host one of the largest fireworks shows to celebrate New Year’s Eve and the theme will be “Let’s Go Big.”

“No one does New Year’s Eve better than Las Vegas,” H. Fletch Brunell with Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Center said.

Officials from Las Vegas Events, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, and Fireworks by Grucci made the announcement Thursday on what revelers can expect as the clock strikes midnight in Las Vegas.

“America’s party 2023 will be epic, an event to remember, Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson said.

Once again, the fireworks will be launched from the rooftops of eight casino properties along Las Vegas Boulevard, one of the most famous streets in the world.

MGM Grand

Aria

Planet Hollywood

Caesars Palace

Treasure Island (TI)

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas

The STRAT

Fireworks by Grucci will handle the pyrotechnics as it has done for 18 of the past 22 years. Corey Grucci said they are producing a bigger and better fireworks show to fit with the “Let’s Go Big” theme.

Some of the acts that will be in Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve include Pitbull, Bruno Mars, The Killers, Adele, Gwen Stephanie, and The Chainsmokers.

Here are some interesting bits of trivia about this New Year’s Eve show.