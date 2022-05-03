LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Within hours after a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would strike down legalized abortion was leaked, people began gathering in front of the country’s highest court.

Hundreds of people began gathering Monday night and continued to arrive on Tuesday morning.

The draft opinion, which was written by Justice Samuel Alito and published by Politico, indicated that the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide would be overturned. It would allow states to craft their own laws regarding abortion.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision is not official until it’s published and justices can change their vote before a ruling is finalized.