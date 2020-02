LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the Nevada caucus four days away, Democratic Presidential candidates will join picket lines at the Palms Resort & Casino on Wednesday, Feb. 19 as workers fight for a union contract.

8 News NOW’s Kate Houston is on the scene providing updates via Twitter.

Right now Members of @Culinary226 are picketing outside of the Palms. Elizabeth Warren is in the crowd. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/bU4yqOk1o7 — Kate Houston (@katehouston_tv) February 19, 2020

