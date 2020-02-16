LIVE: Democratic candidates speak at “Kick-Off to Caucus” event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With early voting already underway and the caucus one week away, the candidates are all over town and have been at several forums. On Saturday night, Clark County Democrats have their “Caucus 2020 Gala” at the Tropicana Hotel-Casino.

Several of the major democratic candidates for president will be there Saturday night.

It’s Clark County Democrats’ official kickoff celebration for the four days of early voting in Nevada. Saturday is the first day and early voting continues through February 18.

This is also a chance for the candidates to make one of their final pitches to voters here in the Silver State, ahead of caucus day next Saturday.

Speakers include Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, as well as former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

“We’re first in the west, and the first state in the nation to offer early caucus voting, so WEVE been very innovative here with our expansive caucus,” said Donna West, Chairwoman for the Clark County Democratic Party. “To have the candidates here, we want them to be able to make their final case to those early voters.”

The presidential hopefuls will take the stage between 7 and 10 Saturday night.