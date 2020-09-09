Deadly shooting on Las Vegas Strip involving police

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A portion of Las Vegas Boulevard is closed in both directions Wednesday morning after police shot and killed a man.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Captain Sasha Larkin, the shooting was the aftermath of a dangerous encounter between officers and a man with felony warrants. The shooting occurred near the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. Las Vegas Boulevard is closed between Sahara Avenue and Elvis Presley Boulevard which is near the Circus Circus Hotel and Casino.

Las Vegas Boulevard closed at Sahara Avenue following a police pursuit and deadly shooting Sept. 9, 2020.

The incident began when officers made a traffic stop on the driver around midnight at Joe Brown drive and Karen Avenue. During the stop, officers learned the man was wanted on a felony warrant and considered armed and dangerous. While the officers waited for backup, the driver fled the scene and headed toward Las Vegas Boulevard. A police air unit followed the driver and when that man turned onto Las Vegas Boulevard, police used a PIT maneuver to stop the car.

“At some point when the officers were trying to contain the suspect he turned, squared up on the officers and charged the officers with a knife in his hand causing the officers to fire rounds at the suspect. Immediately medical personnel was summoned and declared the person deceased on scene,” said Captain Larkin.

She added that police became very concerned for the safety of the public when the driver turned onto Las Vegas Boulevard.

This is the 15th officer-involved shooting involving Metro police officers in 2020.