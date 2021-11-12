LIVE: Day N Vegas underway; safety a concern for festivalgoers following Astroworld tragedy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rapper Travis Scott was set to be a headliner at the Day N Vegas music festival but pulled out following the deadly Astroworld incident.

While performers such as Post Malone, Doja Cat, and Kendrick Lamar are all set to take the stage, last Friday’s tragedy at Astroworld in Houston safety is a big concern.

Some local festivalgoers say the Astroworld tragedy is influencing their decisions on the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

📣 Walking is the fastest way to the show from the strip. Head to the main entrance off Las Vegas Blvd just north of Circus Circus Drive. Day N Vegas is a 12-30 min walk away from Encore, Venetian/Mirage & Caesars Palace. pic.twitter.com/236OaI18XO — Day N Vegas (@daynvegas2021) November 12, 2021

8 News Now Reporter Madison Kimbro spoke to people throughout the week who have had mixed reactions on how they feel about this three-day festival, kicking off just a week after the Astroworld tragedy.

“At first, last week, I was pretty concerned about everything that went down because they canceled Travis Scott for Saturday, so it was a little alarming. And my parents told me how to not be in the barricades and not be surrounded by so many people, so I’m for sure not going to be in the front. I’m going to stay in the back and hang out with my friends. But yeah, I definitely want to be extra cautious for this weekend,” a festival attendee said.

It’s almost time–can’t wait to welcome y’all for a dope weekend together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zBSsXwQFok — Day N Vegas (@daynvegas2021) November 11, 2021

Metro police say it’s working with multiple agencies, including the FBI, to prevent any incidents from happening.

Vibe is right 👌 pic.twitter.com/TQatYVmB8B — Day N Vegas (@daynvegas2021) November 12, 2021

They also say they have been planning for this event for months and don’t anticipate any issues, but have made sure stage barriers are properly set up and secure along the main stage.

Festival organizers said on Twitter that security and safety are always top priority and they are working hand in hand with law enforcement, medical personnel, and public safety agencies on protocols for this weekend.

The three-day music festival lasts until Sunday at midnight.

The festival is expecting more than 50,000 people with the venue able to support up to 80,000.