LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police are investigating a five-vehicle crash on U.S. 95 southbound near Boulder Highway which is causing major traffic delays for morning commuters.

The crash was reported at 4:40 a.m. Two people with injuries were transported to a hospital. Nevada State Police Trooper Ashley Wellman said one woman was arrested for suspected impairment.

Only the far right lane remains open to traffic.

The backup of traffic extends to Eastern Avenue. Motorists are urged to find an alternate route.