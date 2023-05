Rollover crash on Lake Mead Blvd. at U.S. 95. (Credit: RTC)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a rollover crash at the end of the ramp from northbound U.S. 95 to westbound Lake Mead Boulevard.

The crash appears to be near the end of the Lake Mead ramp from U.S. 95 northbound. According to the RTC, the ramp is partially blocked.

There is no word on injuries.