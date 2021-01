LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Clark County will remember those who have died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic with a special lighting ceremony next Tuesday.

As of Jan. 10, 2,637 people have died in Clark County as a result of the pandemic. In remembrance of those lives, on Jan. 19, the county will illuminate its rotunda with 30 beams of light -- one for each 100 people that have lost their lives.