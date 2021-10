LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash on the I-15 southbound near Spring Mountain Road caused some major traffic delays Friday morning.

The crash was been moved to the right shoulder but traffic came to a standstill in the center lane of the freeway with the backup extending to the Spaghetti Bowl.

Traffic computers were showing a 10 to 15-minute delay for traffic heading from the Spaghetti Bowl to the 215.