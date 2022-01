LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s a crash in the I-15 Southbound lanes before Sahara Avenue. The crash and emergency vehicles are blocking the left lanes.

#FASTALERT From 5:50 AM, Jan 05 2022

Crash on I-15 SB Before Sahara Ave

Left lane blocked

Expect delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) January 5, 2022

There are no reports of injuries at this time.