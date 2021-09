LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash on I-15 southbound at Sahara Avenue blocked the freeway’s center on Saturday at 2:39 p.m.

#FASTALERT 2:38 PM, Sep 04 2021

Crash I-15 SB At Sahara Ave

Center lane blocked — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) September 4, 2021

Around 3:15 p.m. the crash was moved to the right freeway shoulder. Traffic is flowing again.