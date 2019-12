LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- It was a magical night on Saturday, as a local couple got engaged under the glittering lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Chris Lehman, 27, proposed to his girlfriend, Alexis Terry, 24 under blue and green twinkling light at the holiday drive-thru light show.

According to the organizers of the show, nearly 30 of the couple's family and friends tagged along for the special moment by riding the open-air Santa Tram ride. The family told Alexis that her sister won the group a private tram ride through the lights.