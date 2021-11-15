LIVE: Crash involving pedestrian, road closure on Tropicana

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a crash on Tropicana Avenue near Koval Lane involving a pedestrian.

The eastbound lanes of Tropicana are closed to traffic from Koval to Duke Ellington Way and there is a detour in the westbound lanes. The crash was reported around 1:43 p.m.

According to Metro Lt. Byers, the pedestrian was struck by a car and suffered critical injuries. That person was transported to an area hospital. Fatal investigators have been called to the scene due to the seriousness of the pedestrian’s injuries.

