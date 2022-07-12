LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All of the southbound lanes of I-15 are closed to traffic due to a fatal rollover crash near the California border. The crash, which happened at 7:12 a.m., occurred on northbound I-15 after Primm Boulevard.

According to Nevada State Police, a Nissan SUV was speeding in the northbound lanes and rear-ended a Toyota pickup causing the pickup to roll over and end up in the southbound lanes. A female passenger was ejected and died at the scene. The driver of the pickup was airlifted to University Medical Center.

#FASTALERT From 7:21 AM, Jul 12 2022

Crash on NB I-15 After Primm Blvd

SB I-15 is closed

NB I-15 Left lanes blocked — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) July 12, 2022

The other three people in the pickup were taken to St. Rose Siena hospital.

Trooper Ashlee Wellman said it’s not known at this time if impairment was a factor.