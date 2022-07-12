LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All of the southbound lanes of I-15 are closed to traffic due to a fatal rollover crash near the California border. The crash, which happened at 7:12 a.m., occurred on northbound I-15 after Primm Boulevard.
According to Nevada State Police, a Nissan SUV was speeding in the northbound lanes and rear-ended a Toyota pickup causing the pickup to roll over and end up in the southbound lanes. A female passenger was ejected and died at the scene. The driver of the pickup was airlifted to University Medical Center.
The other three people in the pickup were taken to St. Rose Siena hospital.
Trooper Ashlee Wellman said it’s not known at this time if impairment was a factor.