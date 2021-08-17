UPDATE: Woman dies after crashing into light pole near Flamingo, Tenaya

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver involved in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning is dead after hitting a light pole. It occurred on Flamingo Road near Tenaya Way.

Las Vegas police say around 4:16 a.m., a Toyota Camry was approaching the intersection when, for unknown reasons, it left the lane and struck the center median on the west side of the intersection.

The Camry then continued westbound and hit a mounted overhead light pole and came to a rest.

The 33-year-old female driver was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Flamingo was closed from Buffalo Road to Tenaya for a few hours but has since reopened.

#rtcalerts Route 202. 202 EB/WB Flamingo closed from Tenaya to Buffalo both directions. Please plan accordingly. — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) August 17, 2021

This death marks the 82nd traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2021.