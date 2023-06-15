LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash in the northwest valley on the 215 caused major delays for Thursday morning commuters when the eastbound lanes were closed near U.S. 95. around 6 a.m.

The lanes reopened around 7:30 a.m.

According to Nevada State Police Trooper Ashlee Wellman, the crash involved a Ford Ranger pickup truck that struck a ramp divider. The driver was transported to University Medical Center with moderate injuries.

The eastbound lanes were closed from Grand Montecito Parkway to Jones Boulevard causing traffic backups for drivers.