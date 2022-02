LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The southbound lanes of Boulder Highway are closed to traffic due to a fatal crash. According to the RTC, the closure extends from Sahara Avenue to Sandhill Road.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said the crash was reported just after 6 a.m. and one person was pronounced dead.

Motorists should find an alternate route. The closure will be in effect for at least three hours.

This is a developing story.