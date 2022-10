LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash on Charleston Boulevard and US-95 northbound caused heavy traffic backups Wednesday afternoon.

A semi truck crashed into a van, causing trash and debris to be spilled onto the roadway, according to Nevada State Police. No serious injuries were reported.

An injury crash caused major traffic backups on US-95 northbound and Charleston Wednesday afternoon (Nevada State Police Highway Patrol)

The roadway will remain closed until the crash is cleared and traffic is being diverted from Charleston.

No other details have been released.